MUMBAI, April 18 Indian chana futures fell for the third straight session on Wednesday on worries the government in a key producing state might take stringent measures to check rising prices of pulses.

* At 3:34 p.m., the May chana contract on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) was trading 1.43 percent down at 3,658 rupees per 100 kg.

* "The Rajasthan state government has given indications that it might curb holding limits to increase supplies in spot market and there is some arrival pressure also, which has pushed the prices downward," said Badruddin Khan, associate vice president research at Angel Commodities Broking.

* The northwestern state is the country's second biggest producer of chana, or chickpea, and is a major trading hub for the commodity.

* Pulses prices have risen more than quarter since December in anticipation of a drop in output.

* Production of pulses in India is expected to fall by 5.3 percent to 17.28 million tonnes in the current crop year ending in June, according to the farm ministry.

* In the Delhi spot market, chana fell 17 rupees to 3,519 rupees per 100 kg. (Reporting by Deepak Sharma; Editing by Aradhana Aravindan)