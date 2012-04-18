MUMBAI, April 18 Indian chana futures fell for
the third straight session on Wednesday on worries the
government in a key producing state might take stringent
measures to check rising prices of pulses.
* At 3:34 p.m., the May chana contract on the
National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) was trading
1.43 percent down at 3,658 rupees per 100 kg.
* "The Rajasthan state government has given indications that
it might curb holding limits to increase supplies in spot market
and there is some arrival pressure also, which has pushed the
prices downward," said Badruddin Khan, associate vice president
research at Angel Commodities Broking.
* The northwestern state is the country's second biggest
producer of chana, or chickpea, and is a major trading hub for
the commodity.
* Pulses prices have risen more than quarter since December
in anticipation of a drop in output.
* Production of pulses in India is expected to fall by 5.3
percent to 17.28 million tonnes in the current crop year ending
in June, according to the farm ministry.
* In the Delhi spot market, chana fell 17 rupees to 3,519
rupees per 100 kg.
(Reporting by Deepak Sharma; Editing by Aradhana Aravindan)