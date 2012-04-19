MUMBAI, April 19 Indian chana futures rose on
Thursday afternoon, on bargain buying after three consecutive
sessions of fall. An improvement in demand in the physical
market and an estimated decline in the production also supported
the price, dealers and analysts said.
* The price rise was limited due to concerns the government
in Rajasthan state, a key producer, might impose limit on
holding of the pulse, they said.
* At 2:35 p.m., the May chana contract on the
National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) was up 1.23
percent at 3,704 rupees per 100 kg.
* "Demand has improved due to ongoing wedding season.
Vegetable prices have risen sharply. That is also boosting chana
demand," said a Latur-based dal miller.
* Fruit and vegetable output in India shrinks during the
summer from April to June due to rising temperatures and water
scarcity. Edible oil and pulses prices are on the rise on lower
production and a more expensive world market.
* Chana prices have risen more than a quarter since December
in anticipation of a fall in output.
* Production of pulses in India is expected to fall 5.3
percent to 17.28 million tonnes in the current crop year ending
in June, according to the farm ministry.
* In the Delhi spot market, chana nudged up 2 rupees to
3,513 rupees per 100 kg.
