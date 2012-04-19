MUMBAI, April 19 Indian chana futures rose on Thursday afternoon, on bargain buying after three consecutive sessions of fall. An improvement in demand in the physical market and an estimated decline in the production also supported the price, dealers and analysts said.

* The price rise was limited due to concerns the government in Rajasthan state, a key producer, might impose limit on holding of the pulse, they said.

* At 2:35 p.m., the May chana contract on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) was up 1.23 percent at 3,704 rupees per 100 kg.

* "Demand has improved due to ongoing wedding season. Vegetable prices have risen sharply. That is also boosting chana demand," said a Latur-based dal miller.

* Fruit and vegetable output in India shrinks during the summer from April to June due to rising temperatures and water scarcity. Edible oil and pulses prices are on the rise on lower production and a more expensive world market.

* Chana prices have risen more than a quarter since December in anticipation of a fall in output.

* Production of pulses in India is expected to fall 5.3 percent to 17.28 million tonnes in the current crop year ending in June, according to the farm ministry.

* In the Delhi spot market, chana nudged up 2 rupees to 3,513 rupees per 100 kg. (Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Rajesh Pandathil)