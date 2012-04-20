MUMBAI, April 20 Indian chana futures extended
gains for the second straight session on Friday, as traders
continued bargain buying, outweighing the increased arrival in
the spot market.
* At 2:05 p.m, the key May chana contract on the
National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) was up 0.57
percent at 3,731 rupees per 100 kg.
* The contract fell nearly 4.5 percent in three sessions
before rising in the previous session. Chana prices have risen
more than a quarter since December as the output this year is
expected to fall.
* "Traders don't expect chana price to fall below 3,500
rupees as crop this year is low. Whenever it starts falling,
bargain buying by traders is pulling it back," said Badruddin
Khan, associate vice-president research at Angel Commodities
Broking.
* Production of pulses in India is expected to fall 5.3
percent to 17.28 million tonnes in the current crop year ending
in June, according to the farm ministry.
* In the Delhi spot market, chana rose 53 rupees to 3,588
rupees per 100 kg.
(Reporting by Deepak Sharma; Editing by Rajesh Pandathil)