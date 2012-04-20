MUMBAI, April 20 Indian chana futures extended gains for the second straight session on Friday, as traders continued bargain buying, outweighing the increased arrival in the spot market.

* At 2:05 p.m, the key May chana contract on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) was up 0.57 percent at 3,731 rupees per 100 kg.

* The contract fell nearly 4.5 percent in three sessions before rising in the previous session. Chana prices have risen more than a quarter since December as the output this year is expected to fall.

* "Traders don't expect chana price to fall below 3,500 rupees as crop this year is low. Whenever it starts falling, bargain buying by traders is pulling it back," said Badruddin Khan, associate vice-president research at Angel Commodities Broking.

* Production of pulses in India is expected to fall 5.3 percent to 17.28 million tonnes in the current crop year ending in June, according to the farm ministry.

* In the Delhi spot market, chana rose 53 rupees to 3,588 rupees per 100 kg. (Reporting by Deepak Sharma; Editing by Rajesh Pandathil)