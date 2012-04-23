MUMBAI, April 23 New crop supplies pulled Indian
chana, or chickpea, futures lower on Monday, but the decline was
limited as other pulses climbed due to an overall decline in
output.
* At 1:43 p.m., the most traded chana May contract
on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) was
down 0.16 percent at 3,702 rupees per 100 kg.
* Arrivals are gaining momentum in all major spot markets in
Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan, the top two producers of the
commodity, said an analyst with brokerage ADMISI.
* With spot prices nudging higher, the futures contract
could also rebound later in the day, traders said.
* In the Delhi spot market, chana firmed 9 rupees to 3,587
rupees per 100 kg as demand picked up due to ongoing wedding
season.
* Production of pulses in India is expected to fall 5.3
percent to 17.28 million tonnes in the current crop year ending
in June, according to the farm ministry.
* Fruit and vegetable output in India shrinks during the
summer from April to June due to rising temperatures and water
scarcity. Edible oil and pulses prices are on the rise on lower
production and a more expensive world market.
(Reporting by Deepak Sharma; Editing by Ranjit Gangadharan)