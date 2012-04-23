MUMBAI, April 23 New crop supplies pulled Indian chana, or chickpea, futures lower on Monday, but the decline was limited as other pulses climbed due to an overall decline in output.

* At 1:43 p.m., the most traded chana May contract on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) was down 0.16 percent at 3,702 rupees per 100 kg.

* Arrivals are gaining momentum in all major spot markets in Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan, the top two producers of the commodity, said an analyst with brokerage ADMISI.

* With spot prices nudging higher, the futures contract could also rebound later in the day, traders said.

* In the Delhi spot market, chana firmed 9 rupees to 3,587 rupees per 100 kg as demand picked up due to ongoing wedding season.

* Production of pulses in India is expected to fall 5.3 percent to 17.28 million tonnes in the current crop year ending in June, according to the farm ministry.

* Fruit and vegetable output in India shrinks during the summer from April to June due to rising temperatures and water scarcity. Edible oil and pulses prices are on the rise on lower production and a more expensive world market. (Reporting by Deepak Sharma; Editing by Ranjit Gangadharan)