MUMBAI, April 24 Indian chana futures fell for a second straight day in low volume trade on increased supplies from the new season crop and as most traders stayed away from the market fearing stringent government action to curb rising food prices.

* At 12:22 p.m., the May chana contract on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) was trading down 0.16 percent at 3,664 rupees per 100 kg.

* "State governments could impose stock limits to increase supplies in spot market and this has hurt sentiment, which negates the overall decline in pulses output," said Badruddin Khan, analyst with Angel Commodities Broking.

* India's overall pulses output in the 2011/12 crop year could fall to 17.02 million tonnes from a record 18.24 million tonnes in the previous year, the farm ministry data showed on Tuesday.

* In the Delhi spot market, chana fell 9 rupees to 3,570 rupees per 100 kg.

* Chana prices could remain under pressure for next few days though sharp falls are unlikely due to good demand in spot market because of the ongoing wedding season, traders said.

* Fruit and vegetable output in India shrinks during the April to June summer months due to rising temperatures and water scarcity. Prices of edible oil and pulses are on the rise on lower production and higher global prices. (Reporting by Deepak Sharma; editing by Malini Menon)