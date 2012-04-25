MUMBAI, April 25 Indian chana, or chickpea, futures rose on Wednesday, mirroring firmer prices in the spot market where consumer demand was driven by ongoing festive season.

* Prices are expected to stay firm after farm ministry data showed on Tuesday overall pulses output in the 2011/12 crop year could fall to 17.02 million tonnes from a record 18.24 million tonnes in the previous year.

* Traders were also upbeat after the food minister said in parliament on Tuesday that there was no proposal to ban futures trade in farm commodities, said Chowda Reddy, senior analyst with JRG Wealth Management.

* At 1:44 p.m., the key May contract on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) was up 0.68 percent at 3,707 rupees per 100 kg.

* Arrivals in key growing states have touched peak levels and could start declining from next week, traders said.

* In the Delhi spot market, chana rose 30 rupees to 3,590 rupees per 100 kg. (Reporting by Deepak Sharma; Editing by Ranjit Gangadharan)