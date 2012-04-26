MUMBAI, April 26 Indian chana futures climbed for the second straight session on Thursday, driven by declining arrivals in the spot market and a projected fall in output.

* With most of the harvest of chana, or chickpea, having been completed, daily arrivals across the country have fallen to 190,000-170,000 bags of 100 kg each from more than 200,000 bags last week, traders said.

* Unseasonal rains in northern states have also affected the remaining harvest, traders said.

* "We expect chana prices to remain sideways with positive bias in the short term," said Sudha Acharya, analyst with Kotak Commodity Services.

* At 2:32 p.m., the May chana contract on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) was up 1.7 percent at 3,764 rupees per 100 kg.

* In the Delhi spot market, chana rose 42 rupees to 3,635 rupees per 100 kg.

* India's chana production could fall to 7.4 million tonnes in the current crop year ending in June from 8.22 million tonnes in the previous year, farm ministry data showed. (Reporting by Deepak Sharma; Editing by Ranjit Gangadharan)