MUMBAI, April 27 Indian chana, or chickpea, futures climbed to a two-week high on Friday, extending a rally into a third day, on dwindling supplies and concerns a weakening rupee would make imports costlier.

* Production of pulses in India is expected at 17.02 million tonnes in the current crop year ending in June, compared with a record 18.24 million tonnes last year, the farm ministry said this week.

* With annual consumption running at more than 20 million tonnes, the country with more than 1.2 billion people is a net importer of pulses.

* At 2 p.m., the May chana contract on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) was up 0.91 percent at 3,776 rupees per 100 kg, taking gains over three days to around 3 percent.

* "The rupee is falling, which will make it costlier to import pulses and this is pushing the prices," said Subhranil Dey, analyst with SMC Global Comtrade.

* The rupee has dropped around 3.5 percent to the dollar in April, weighed down by a widening trade deficit and slowing foreign fund investments.

* In the Delhi spot market, chana rose 50 rupees to 3,700 rupees per 100 kg, with demand strong due to the marriage season. (Reporting by Deepak Sharma; Editing by Ranjit Gangadharan)