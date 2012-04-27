MUMBAI, April 27 Indian chana, or chickpea,
futures climbed to a two-week high on Friday, extending a rally
into a third day, on dwindling supplies and concerns a weakening
rupee would make imports costlier.
* Production of pulses in India is expected at 17.02 million
tonnes in the current crop year ending in June, compared with a
record 18.24 million tonnes last year, the farm ministry said
this week.
* With annual consumption running at more than 20 million
tonnes, the country with more than 1.2 billion people is a net
importer of pulses.
* At 2 p.m., the May chana contract on the National
Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) was up 0.91 percent
at 3,776 rupees per 100 kg, taking gains over three days to
around 3 percent.
* "The rupee is falling, which will make it costlier to
import pulses and this is pushing the prices," said Subhranil
Dey, analyst with SMC Global Comtrade.
* The rupee has dropped around 3.5 percent to the dollar in
April, weighed down by a widening trade deficit and slowing
foreign fund investments.
* In the Delhi spot market, chana rose 50 rupees to 3,700
rupees per 100 kg, with demand strong due to the marriage
season.
(Reporting by Deepak Sharma; Editing by Ranjit Gangadharan)