MUMBAI May 22 Indian chana, or chickpea, futures rose on Tuesday as bargain buying emerged after prices fell around 3.5 percent in the last two sessions and on hopes the government could increase the minimum support prices of pulses to raise production.

* The government usually buys farm produce through its agencies from farmers at pre-agreed rates, known as minimum support prices, to help avoid distress sale.

* At 1:53 p.m, the June chana contract on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) was trading up 1:05 percent at 4,223 rupees per 100 kg.

* "The government is likely to announce a steep hike in support prices of pulses to encourage farmers to increase the area under lentils. This has provided some support to (futures) prices," said Ajitesh Mullick, head of farm research at Religare Commodities.

India's total pulses consumption of more than 20 million tonnes far surpassed its total 2011/12 harvest of an estimated 17.02 million tonnes. The supply gap is met through imports from countries such as Myanmar, Australia and Canada.

* In the Delhi spot market, chana fell 13 rupees to 4,137 rupees per 100 kg. (Reporting by Deepak Sharma; editing by Malini Menon)