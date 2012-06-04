MUMBAI, June 4 Indian chana, or chickpea, futures rose in afternoon trade on Monday on some short-covering and as local demand picked up towards the end of the peak arrival season.

* At 3:28 p.m., chana for July delivery on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange rose 0.36 percent to 4,236 rupees per 100 kg. It has fallen 3 percent so far since May 29.

* "Some short covering is seen in chana futures after a recent fall in prices. Local demand is there but not that strong because major festivals have ended for now," said Chowda Reddy,senior analyst at JRG Wealth Management.

* "The July contract may test resistance at 4,295 rupees," Reddy said.

* In Delhi, spot chana rose 12 rupees to 4,212 rupees per 100 kg.

* Traders expect spot demand to improve by August-end ahead of the Indian festival season.

* Production of pulses in India is expected to fall by 5.3 percent to 17.28 million tonnes in the current crop year ending in June, according to the farm ministry.

* Chana, a winter sown crop, is planted in October-November and harvested in March-April, though unseasonal rains in April delayed harvesting this year. (Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Aradhana Aravindan)