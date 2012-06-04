Indian soybean futures snap four-session winning streak
NEW DELHI, June 9 Indian soybean futures snapped a four-session winning streak on Friday, after timely arrival of monsoons prompted fears of oversupply.
MUMBAI, June 4 Indian chana, or chickpea, futures rose in afternoon trade on Monday on some short-covering and as local demand picked up towards the end of the peak arrival season.
* At 3:28 p.m., chana for July delivery on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange rose 0.36 percent to 4,236 rupees per 100 kg. It has fallen 3 percent so far since May 29.
* "Some short covering is seen in chana futures after a recent fall in prices. Local demand is there but not that strong because major festivals have ended for now," said Chowda Reddy,senior analyst at JRG Wealth Management.
* "The July contract may test resistance at 4,295 rupees," Reddy said.
* In Delhi, spot chana rose 12 rupees to 4,212 rupees per 100 kg.
* Traders expect spot demand to improve by August-end ahead of the Indian festival season.
* Production of pulses in India is expected to fall by 5.3 percent to 17.28 million tonnes in the current crop year ending in June, according to the farm ministry.
* Chana, a winter sown crop, is planted in October-November and harvested in March-April, though unseasonal rains in April delayed harvesting this year. (Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Aradhana Aravindan)
Jun 9 Following are the details of deals in Indian Commercial Papers reported on Clearcorp F-TRAC Platform. ISIN DESCRIPTION MATURITY WTG AVG WTG AVG NO OF TRADED LAST TRADED DATE PRICE YLD% TRADES VALUE* PRICE YIELD ============ ============ ======== ======= ======= ====== ===== =============== INE148I14QQ7 INDIABULLS HOUSING 90D 12-Jun-17 99.9487 6.2447 1 125 99.9487