MUMBAI, June 5 Indian chana, or chickpea, futures dropped on Tuesday afternoon, and are seen subdued this month in the absence of festival demand, traders said.

* At 2:18 p.m., the July delivery contract on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange was down 0.69 percent at 4,157 rupees per 100 kg.

* "Prices could ease further as this is the lean season," said Sudha Acharya, analyst at Kotak Commodities Services. "Prices are not sustaining above 4,200 rupees because demand has shifted to yellow peas, a cheap substitute for chana."

* In Delhi, spot chana fell 45 rupees to 4,167.

* Demand for chana is expected to start from July or August ahead of festivals, traders said. (Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Ranjit Gangadharan)