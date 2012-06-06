MUMBAI, June 6 Indian chana, or chickpea, futures recovered on Wednesday from a 3 percent fall in the previous session as traders covered short positions, with slack supplies aiding sentiment.

* At 2:30 p.m., the July delivery contract on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange was up 2.61 percent at 4,167 rupees per 100 kg.

* The undertone remains weak on lack of buying in the physical market, analysts with Kotak Commodity Services said.

* In Delhi, spot chana fell 40 rupees to 4,110 in absence of festive buying.

* Demand for chana is expected to pick up from July or August ahead of festivals, traders said.

* Production of pulses in India is expected to fall by 5.3 percent to 17.28 million tonnes in the current crop year ending in June, according to the farm ministry. (Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Aradhana Aravindan)