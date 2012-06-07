MUMBAI, June 7 Indian chana, or chickpea, futures fell on Thursday afternoon as traders chose to book profits taking advantage of the 3 percent rise in the previous session.

* At 4:06 p.m., the July delivery contract on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange was down 1.70 percent at 4,112 rupees per 100 kg.

* "Market is quite volatile. Prices are not sustaining at higher levels and traders are cashing out gains at every rise because of changes in the delivery system introduced by the exchange," said Chowda Reddy, senior analyst at JRG Wealth Management.

* India's National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) will allow sellers to deliver commodities 15 days before the expiry of contracts to enable smooth closure of transactions.

* However, spot chana prices rose 72 rupees to 4,250 in Delhi due to thin supplies.

* Production of pulses in India is expected to fall by 5.3 percent to 17.28 million tonnes in the current crop year ending in June, according to the farm ministry. (Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)