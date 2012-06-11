MUMBAI, June 11 Indian chana futures were rangebound with a positive bias on low volumes on Monday as most traders were holding position waiting to see progress of monsoon though lower production and moderate demand prevented the prices from falling, analysts said.

* At 12:32 p.m., the key chana July contract on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) rose 0.46 percent to 4,153 rupees per 100 kg.

* "There are concerns about the progress of monsoon as it is already delayed in certain south Indian states and further delay could adversely impact sowing of pulses," said Ajitesh Mullick, head of farm research at Religare Commodities.

* India's monsoon rainfall was 36 percent below average in the week to June 6, the weather office said on Thursday, after the seasonal rains missed their usual arrival date of June 1 in south India.

* If monsoon rains recovered in next few days, there could be some downward movement in prices, said Mullick.

* India's pulses output in the current crop year ending in June is estimated to be 17.02 million tonnes, down from 18.24 million tonnes, according to farm ministry data.

* Spot chana prices fell 11 rupees to 4,226 rupees in Delhi. (Reporting by Deepak Sharma; Editing by Anand Basu)