MUMBAI, June 12 Indian chana futures fell more than a percent in early trade on Tuesday on sluggish spot demand and as the 20 percent special margin imposed by the exchange discouraged traders from taking fresh positions.

* At 0718 GMT, chana for July delivery on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) was trading down 1.09 percent at 4,078 rupees per 100 kg.

* "Steep margins on chana in the backdrop of lacklustre demand in spot markets is preventing traders from taking fresh buy positions," said Sudha R. Acharya, analyst with Kotak Commodity Services.

* Last month, India's NCDEX imposed a 20 percent special margin on long contracts, taking the total margin to 35 percent.

* Demand for chana is expected to pick up from July or August, ahead of a string of festivals, traders said.

* In the Delhi spot market, chana fell 16 rupees to 4,186 rupees per 100 kg.

* Chana prices in the physical markets are not sustaining above 4,200 rupees despite lower production in the current season as demand has shifted to yellow peas, a cheap substitute for chana, traders said. (Reporting by Deepak Sharma; Editing by Sunil Nair)