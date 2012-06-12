MUMBAI, June 12 Indian chana futures fell more
than a percent in early trade on Tuesday on sluggish spot demand
and as the 20 percent special margin imposed by the exchange
discouraged traders from taking fresh positions.
* At 0718 GMT, chana for July delivery on the
National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) was trading
down 1.09 percent at 4,078 rupees per 100 kg.
* "Steep margins on chana in the backdrop of lacklustre
demand in spot markets is preventing traders from taking fresh
buy positions," said Sudha R. Acharya, analyst with Kotak
Commodity Services.
* Last month, India's NCDEX imposed a 20 percent special
margin on long contracts, taking the total margin to 35
percent.
* Demand for chana is expected to pick up from July or
August, ahead of a string of festivals, traders said.
* In the Delhi spot market, chana fell 16 rupees to 4,186
rupees per 100 kg.
* Chana prices in the physical markets are not sustaining
above 4,200 rupees despite lower production in the current
season as demand has shifted to yellow peas, a cheap substitute
for chana, traders said.
(Reporting by Deepak Sharma; Editing by Sunil Nair)