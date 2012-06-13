MUMBAI, June 13 Indian chana futures rose on
Wednesday after falling for three successive sessions tracking a
firm trend in the physical market, where low-level buying by
wholesale traders pushed up prices.
* At 0808 GMT, the key July chana contract on the
National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) was up 0.17
percent at 4,117 rupees per 100 kg.
* "Whenever chana touches the 4,000 rupee level, wholesale
traders' buying emerges and provides support to the falling
price. However, if chana crosses the 4,200 rupee level, traders
become apprehensive of government action and it triggers profit
taking," said Shikha Mittal, analyst with Karvy Comtrade.
* Concerns of lower monsoon rains are also providing support
to chana prices, Mittal said.
* Monsoon rains in India were delayed and rainfall was 36
percent lower in the week to June 6, according to the weather
department.
* In Delhi's spot market, chana rose 29 rupees to 4,194
rupees per 100 kg.
(Reporting by Deepak Sharma; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)