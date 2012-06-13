MUMBAI, June 13 Indian chana futures rose on Wednesday after falling for three successive sessions tracking a firm trend in the physical market, where low-level buying by wholesale traders pushed up prices.

* At 0808 GMT, the key July chana contract on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) was up 0.17 percent at 4,117 rupees per 100 kg.

* "Whenever chana touches the 4,000 rupee level, wholesale traders' buying emerges and provides support to the falling price. However, if chana crosses the 4,200 rupee level, traders become apprehensive of government action and it triggers profit taking," said Shikha Mittal, analyst with Karvy Comtrade.

* Concerns of lower monsoon rains are also providing support to chana prices, Mittal said.

* Monsoon rains in India were delayed and rainfall was 36 percent lower in the week to June 6, according to the weather department.

* In Delhi's spot market, chana rose 29 rupees to 4,194 rupees per 100 kg. (Reporting by Deepak Sharma; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)