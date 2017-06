MUMBAI, June 14 India's chana futures rose on Thursday on reduction of special margin on long side by the exchange and on lower level buying by wholesale traders. * India's National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) has slashed the total margins imposed on longside of the chana contract to 20 percent from 35 percent, effective Friday. * At 0724 GMT, the key chana July contract on the NCDEX was up 0.88 percent at 4,135 rupees per 100 kg. * "Chana futures are trading lower than spot and we were expecting it to move on any positive development," said Sudha R. Acharya, analyst with Kotak Commodity Services. * Under normal circumstances, future prices are traded at premium over physical market as cost of storage is attached with them. * In the Delhi spot market, chana rose 34 rupees to 4,223 rupees per 100 kg. (Reporting by Deepak Sharma; Editing by Anand Basu)