MUMBAI, June 15 Indian chana futures rose for the second straight session on Friday on brisk buying by wholesale dealers and millers after the exchange reduced margins.

* India's National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) has slashed the total margins imposed on long side of the chana contract to 20 percent from 35 percent.

* At 0752 GMT, the July chana contract on the NCDEX was up 1.14 percent at 4,153 rupees per 100 kg.

* Chana futures are still trading at a discount against spot prices, which makes it attractive to buy the pulse, traders said.

* "Chana production is lower this year. Demand in the physical market is moderate, but it may improve during the monsoon and prices could rise further," said Ranjit Mankharia, a trader based in Bikaner, Rajasthan.

* India's chana production in the 2011/12 crop year ending in June is estimated at 7.4 million tonnes, lower than 8.22 million tonnes in the year earlier.

* In the Delhi spot market, chana fell 23 rupees to 4,200 rupees per 100 kg. (Reporting by Deepak Sharma; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)