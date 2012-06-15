MUMBAI, June 15 Indian chana futures rose for
the second straight session on Friday on brisk buying by
wholesale dealers and millers after the exchange reduced
margins.
* India's National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange
(NCDEX) has slashed the total margins imposed on long side of
the chana contract to 20 percent from 35 percent.
* At 0752 GMT, the July chana contract on the NCDEX
was up 1.14 percent at 4,153 rupees per 100 kg.
* Chana futures are still trading at a discount against spot
prices, which makes it attractive to buy the pulse, traders
said.
* "Chana production is lower this year. Demand in the
physical market is moderate, but it may improve during the
monsoon and prices could rise further," said Ranjit Mankharia, a
trader based in Bikaner, Rajasthan.
* India's chana production in the 2011/12 crop year ending
in June is estimated at 7.4 million tonnes, lower than 8.22
million tonnes in the year earlier.
* In the Delhi spot market, chana fell 23 rupees to 4,200
rupees per 100 kg.
(Reporting by Deepak Sharma; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)