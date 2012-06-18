MUMBAI, June 18 Indian chana prices rose on Monday in choppy trade as sellers were not willing to accept a low price, while lack of physical demand in the spot markets capped the gains.

* At 0749 GMT, the July chana contract was up 0.12 percent at 4,103 rupees per 100 kg on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX).

* "Chana is expected to remain range-bound, as sellers are not willing to sell at low prices and are waiting till rainy season, when demand is likely to pick up," said Sudha R. Acharya, analyst with Kotak Commodity Services.

* Demand for chana usually goes up during the rainy season on lower availability of fresh vegetables.

* In the Delhi spot market, chana fell 46 rupees to 4,168 rupees per 100 kg. (Reporting by Deepak Sharma; Editing by Anand Basu)