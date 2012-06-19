(Refiles to fix day in first paragraph)

MUMBAI, June 19 Indian chana futures rose for the second straight session on Tuesday on the back of thin supply in the spot markets amid lower production.

* At 0753 GMT, the chana July contract on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) was up 1.15 percent at 4,151 rupees per 100 kg.

* There is strong resistance at 4,200 rupees per 100 kg level and very good support at 4,050 rupees. Theses two factors are likely to keep chana range bound for the next few sessions.

* "Traders are keenly watching the progress of monsoon, and if there is any deficiency in rains it could push the prices of all pulses including chana," said Vedika Narvekar, senior analyst with Angel Commodities Broking.

* Chana production in the current crop year, ending in June, is estimated at 7.4 million tonnes, lower than 8.22 million tonnes in the previous year, farm ministry data showed.

* In the Delhi spot market, chana rose 28 rupees to 4,190 rupees per 100 kg. (Reporting by Deepak Sharma; Editing by Anand Basu)