(Corrects second paragraph to say July contract was down, not up)

MUMBAI, June 20 India's chana futures fell on Wednesday on profit taking and fears of government intervention to control inflation.

* At 0850 GMT, the key July contract was down 0.45 percent at 4,185 rupees per 100 kg on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX).

* The contract rose nearly 2.5 percent in the previous session.

* As soon as chana prices reach 4,250-4,300 rupees per 100 kg level, people tend to book profit, fearing that steep rise in prices of pulses, which forms a staple diet for majority of Indian, could attract strong measures from the government, traders said.

* "Chana futures are moving in the range of 4,000-4,300 rupees level, and if it breaks that level, we could see some definitive trend," said Sriram Iyer, analyst with ADMISI.

* In the Delhi spot market, chana rose 28 rupees to 4,196 rupees per 100 kg. (Reporting by Deepak Sharma; Editing by Anand Basu)