MUMBAI, June 21 Indian chana futures rose after
reversing initial losses on Thursday on buying by local traders
and millers who expect a rise in demand during the monsoon.
* At 0808 GMT, the July chana contract on the
National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) was up 0.46
percent at 4,176 rupees per 100 kg.
* "Chana prices are likely to go up as the demand usually
rises during the rainy season due to lower availability of fresh
vegetables," said Chowda Reddy, senior analyst with JRG Wealth
Management.
* The overall fundamentals are also bullish as production
declined this year and carry-forward stocks with traders were
also low, Reddy said.
* India's chana production this year fell to 7.4 million
tonnes from 8.22 million tonnes in the previous year, farm
ministry data showed.
* As soon as chana prices go in the 4,250 rupee to 4,300
rupee range, traders book profit fearing government action,
which drags it down. However, there is strong demand at the
4,100-rupee level, traders said.
* In the Delhi spot market, chana fell 42 rupees to 4,198
rupees per 100 kg.
(Reporting by Deepak Sharma; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)