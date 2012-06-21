MUMBAI, June 21 Indian chana futures rose after reversing initial losses on Thursday on buying by local traders and millers who expect a rise in demand during the monsoon.

* At 0808 GMT, the July chana contract on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) was up 0.46 percent at 4,176 rupees per 100 kg.

* "Chana prices are likely to go up as the demand usually rises during the rainy season due to lower availability of fresh vegetables," said Chowda Reddy, senior analyst with JRG Wealth Management.

* The overall fundamentals are also bullish as production declined this year and carry-forward stocks with traders were also low, Reddy said.

* India's chana production this year fell to 7.4 million tonnes from 8.22 million tonnes in the previous year, farm ministry data showed.

* As soon as chana prices go in the 4,250 rupee to 4,300 rupee range, traders book profit fearing government action, which drags it down. However, there is strong demand at the 4,100-rupee level, traders said.

* In the Delhi spot market, chana fell 42 rupees to 4,198 rupees per 100 kg. (Reporting by Deepak Sharma; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)