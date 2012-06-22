MUMBAI, June 22 Indian chana futures rose for the second straight day on buying by traders expecting a rise in demand in coming weeks and due to a delayed monsoon, which could impact sowing of pulses.

* At 0843 GMT, the key July contract on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) was trading up 1.17 percent at 4,223 rupees per 100 kg.

* "The delay in monsoon in key pulses growing region could adversely impact pulses sowing and is pushing up prices of all pulses including chana," said Ranjit Mankharia, a trader based in Bikaner, Rajasthan.

* India's crucial monsoon rains, which were below normal and delayed, are expected to recover in the next few weeks and are likely to be average in 2012, India's weather department said.

* The weather office also forecast average rains in July and August, key months for planting and maturing of crops.

* India's pulses output in the current crop year ending in June fell to 17.02 million tonnes from 18.24 million tonnes in previous year.

* Demand for pulses usually goes up during rainy season due to lower availability of fresh vegetables.

* In the Delhi spot market, chana rose 50 rupees to 4,250 rupees per 100 kg. (Reporting by Deepak Sharma; Editing by Sunil Nair)