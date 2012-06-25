MUMBAI, June 25 Indian chana futures rose for
the fourth straight session on concerns over less rains, lower
inventories with wholesale traders and improved retail demand.
* At 0917 GMT, the July chana contract on the
National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) was trading
up 2.55 percent at 4,348 rupees per 100 kg.
* "Concerns of below average monsoon has a bullish impact on
all pulses, and its impact is visible on chana also," said
Ajitesh Mullick, head of farm research at Religare Commodities.
* There is resistance at 4,360 rupees level for the July
contract, however, if the monsoon does not recover as per
expectation chana could break that level, Mullick said.
* The demand for chana usually goes up during rainy season
due to lower availability of fresh vegetables.
* India's chana output in the current crop year fell to 7.4
million tonnes from 8.22 million tonnes in the previous year,
farm ministry data showed.
* In the Delhi spot market, chana rose 134 rupees to 4,374
rupees per 100 kg.
(Reporting by Deepak Sharma; Editing by Anand Basu)