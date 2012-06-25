MUMBAI, June 25 Indian chana futures rose for the fourth straight session on concerns over less rains, lower inventories with wholesale traders and improved retail demand.

* At 0917 GMT, the July chana contract on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) was trading up 2.55 percent at 4,348 rupees per 100 kg.

* "Concerns of below average monsoon has a bullish impact on all pulses, and its impact is visible on chana also," said Ajitesh Mullick, head of farm research at Religare Commodities.

* There is resistance at 4,360 rupees level for the July contract, however, if the monsoon does not recover as per expectation chana could break that level, Mullick said.

* The demand for chana usually goes up during rainy season due to lower availability of fresh vegetables.

* India's chana output in the current crop year fell to 7.4 million tonnes from 8.22 million tonnes in the previous year, farm ministry data showed.

* In the Delhi spot market, chana rose 134 rupees to 4,374 rupees per 100 kg. (Reporting by Deepak Sharma; Editing by Anand Basu)