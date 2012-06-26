MUMBAI, June 26 Indian chana futures fell on
Tuesday on profit-booking after a four-session rise on a decline
in production, lower inventories and an improvement in demand in
the physical market.
* At 0752 GMT, the July chana contract on the
National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) was trading
down 0.70 percent at 4,277 rupees per 100 kg.
* The benchmark contract rose 3.53 percent in the previous
four trading sessions.
* "Traders are reluctant to buy at higher levels and this
has triggered profit-booking. Prices fell in both physical and
futures markets," said Sriram Iyer, analyst with ADMISI.
* A rise above the 4,300-rupee mark would lead to concerns
of government intervention and drag prices down. However, a fall
in production and lower inventories would prevent prices from
falling below 4,000-4,100 rupees, traders said.
* India's chana production fell to 7.4 million tonnes in the
current year from 8.22 million tonnes in previous year, farm
ministry data showed.
* In the Delhi spot market, chana fell 33 rupees to 4,350
rupees per 100 kg.
(Reporting by Deepak Sharma; Editing by Sunil Nair)