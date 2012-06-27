MUMBAI, June 27 Indian chana futures rose on Wednesday on hopes of a rise in consumer demand during the approaching ramadan festival and on fears that the below average monsoon rains could adversely impact pulses output in the country.

* At 0756 GMT, the chana July contract on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange was trading up 0.84 percent at 4,315 rupees per 100 kg.

* "Low stocks with traders and uncertainty over monsoon rains are keeping the prices of pulses firm," said Ranjeet Mankharia, a trader based in Bikaner, Rajasthan.

* Though Chana is a Rabi (winter-sown) crop, it takes cues from monsoon and the sowing of Kharif (summer-sown)crops.

* Traders are worried that a steep rise in the prices of pulses could attract stringent government measures, which in turn keeps the upside capped in the physical and futures markets, Mankharia said.

* There is a strong resistance at 4,325-4,350 rupees per 100 kg and the contract was not able to break that level in the previous two months, Faiyaz Hudani, an analyst with Kotak Commodity Services, said.

* The country's monsoon rains were 5 percent below average in the week to June 20, but the weather office has retained its average forecast.

* In the Delhi spot market, chana prices were unchanged at 4,326 rupees per 100 kg. (Reporting by Deepak Sharma; Editing by Jijo Jacob)