MUMBAI, June 27 Indian chana futures rose on
Wednesday on hopes of a rise in consumer demand during the
approaching ramadan festival and on fears that the below average
monsoon rains could adversely impact pulses output in the
country.
* At 0756 GMT, the chana July contract on the
National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange was trading up 0.84
percent at 4,315 rupees per 100 kg.
* "Low stocks with traders and uncertainty over monsoon
rains are keeping the prices of pulses firm," said Ranjeet
Mankharia, a trader based in Bikaner, Rajasthan.
* Though Chana is a Rabi (winter-sown) crop, it takes cues
from monsoon and the sowing of Kharif (summer-sown)crops.
* Traders are worried that a steep rise in the prices of
pulses could attract stringent government measures, which in
turn keeps the upside capped in the physical and futures
markets, Mankharia said.
* There is a strong resistance at 4,325-4,350 rupees per 100
kg and the contract was not able to break that level in the
previous two months, Faiyaz Hudani, an analyst with Kotak
Commodity Services, said.
* The country's monsoon rains were 5 percent below average
in the week to June 20, but the weather office has retained its
average forecast.
* In the Delhi spot market, chana prices were unchanged at
4,326 rupees per 100 kg.
(Reporting by Deepak Sharma; Editing by Jijo Jacob)