MUMBAI, June 28 Indian chana futures edged lower in a choppy session on Thursday as profit booking outweighed buying by traders expecting a rise in consumer demand ahead of the festive season.

* At 0910 GMT, the July chana contract on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) was trading down 0.11 percent at 4,343 rupees per 100 kg.

* The contract rose nearly 8 percent in previous eight sessions.

* "Chana prices have risen sharply on low inventories and slow progress of monsoon, today it's down on profit booking. Chana is likely to go up in next few sessions," said Chowda Reddy, a senior analyst with JRG Wealth Management.

* India's crucial monsoon rains were 18 percent below average in the week to June 27, the weather office said on its website on Thursday.

* In the Delhi spot market, chana rose 71 rupees to 4,421 rupees per 100 kg. (Reporting by Deepak Sharma; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)