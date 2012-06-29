MUMBAI, June 29 Indian chana futures rose on concerns lower rains in key growing areas could impact sowing of summer-sown pulses amid moderate demand in the physical market.

* At 0820 GMT, the chana July contract on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) was trading up 0.39 percent at 4,343 rupees per 100 kg.

* "Monsoon progress is below expectation, and it has had a bullish impact on prices of all pulses. Chana prices could see some correction if monsoon progresses in later stages," said Ajitesh Mullick, head of farm research, Religare Commodities.

* Overall fundamentals for chana are bullish and if the monsoon does not pick up later, there could be a sharp rise in prices, Mullick said.

* India's crucial monsoon rains were below average last week and failed to cover as much of the country as they should have, though rains are expected to improve next week, the weather office said on Thursday.

* In the Delhi spot market, chana fell 6 rupees to 4,415 rupees per 100 kg. (Reporting by Deepak Sharma; Editing by Sunil Nair)