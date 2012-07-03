MUMBAI, July 3 Indian chana recouped early losses on Tuesday afternoon to trade flat, helped by improved local demand ahead of festival season and the negative impact of poor monsoon rains on summer-sown pulses.

* At 0714 GMT, chana for August delivery on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) was 0.16 percent lower at 4,480 rupees per 100 kg, recovering from a low of 4,453 rupees.

* "This is demand period and also arrivals are less ... monsoon is also a concern for Kharif pulses," said Chowda Reddy, senior analyst with JRG Wealth Management.

* Buying is advised for short and medium term. One can initiate long positions at 4,450 rupees, targeting 4,800 rupees, Reddy said.

* In Delhi spot market, chana fell 18.10 rupees to 4,471.90 rupees per 100 kg.

* Monsoon rains were 31 percent below average until July 2, which could impact sowing of other summer-sown pulses such as pigeon peas or tur, black matpe or urad and green gram or moong.

* Chana is a winter crop whose sowing begins in October and extends to December.

* Chana production in the current crop year, ending in June, is estimated at 7.4 million tonnes, lower than 8.22 million tonnes in the previous year, farm ministry data showed. (Reporting by Siddesh Mayenkar; Editing by Jijo Jacob)