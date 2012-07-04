MUMBAI, July 4 Indian chana futures rose in afternoon trade on hopes of a pickup in demand ahead of the festive season amid thin supplies in the spot market, while weak monsoon rains also aided sentiment.

* A weak monsoon rains could hit the sowing of summer-sown pulses. Chana is a winter crop whose sowing begins in October and extends to December.

* At 0825 GMT, chana for August delivery on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) was 0.54 percent higher at 4,470 rupees per 100 kg.

* "Prices may extend gains due to seasonal demand amid a low supply situation," said Chowda Reddy, senior analyst with JRG Wealth Management.

* Reddy expects the most-active August contract to touch a high of 4,495 rupees by the end of the session.

* Monsoon rains were 31 percent below average until July 2, which could impact sowing of other summer-sown pulses such as pigeon peas or tur, black matpe or urad and green gram or moong.

* In Delhi spot market, chana fell 14 rupees to 4,450 rupees per 100 kg on a slow down in purchases at higher prices. Spot prices have rise more than 5 percent since June 15.

* Chana production in the current crop year, ending in June, is estimated at 7.4 million tonnes, lower than 8.22 million tonnes in the previous year, farm ministry data showed. (Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Anand Basu)