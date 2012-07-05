MUMBAI, July 5 Indian chana futures failed to
hold on to earlier gains as traders booked profit after a sharp
rise the previous session, but analysts expect a recovery by the
end of the session on improved demand at the spot market amid
thin supplies.
* A weak monsoon rains that could hit the sowing of
summer-sown pulses, also aided sentiment. Chana is a winter crop
whose sowing begins in October and extends to December.
* At 0838 GMT, chana for August delivery on the
National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) was trading
0.20 percent lower at 4,530 rupees per 100 kg.
* "Some profit-taking has come in at these levels, but the
overall trend is still firm because fundamentals are
supportive," said Shikha Mittal, analyst at Karvy Comtrade.
* Demand for chana usually goes up during the rainy season
on lower availability of fresh vegetables.
* In Delhi spot market, chana rose 59 rupees to 4,509 rupees
per 100 kg.
* Vinita Advani, analyst at Geojit Comtrade expects the
most-active August contract to touch a high of 4,590 rupees by
the end of the session.
* Monsoon rains were 31 percent below average until July 2,
which could impact sowing of other summer-sown pulses such as
pigeon peas or tur, black matpe or urad and green gram or moong.
* Chana production in the current crop year, ending in June,
is estimated at 7.4 million tonnes, lower than 8.22 million
tonnes in the previous year, farm ministry data showed.
(Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Anand Basu)