MUMBAI, July 5 Indian chana futures failed to hold on to earlier gains as traders booked profit after a sharp rise the previous session, but analysts expect a recovery by the end of the session on improved demand at the spot market amid thin supplies.

* A weak monsoon rains that could hit the sowing of summer-sown pulses, also aided sentiment. Chana is a winter crop whose sowing begins in October and extends to December.

* At 0838 GMT, chana for August delivery on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) was trading 0.20 percent lower at 4,530 rupees per 100 kg.

* "Some profit-taking has come in at these levels, but the overall trend is still firm because fundamentals are supportive," said Shikha Mittal, analyst at Karvy Comtrade.

* Demand for chana usually goes up during the rainy season on lower availability of fresh vegetables.

* In Delhi spot market, chana rose 59 rupees to 4,509 rupees per 100 kg.

* Vinita Advani, analyst at Geojit Comtrade expects the most-active August contract to touch a high of 4,590 rupees by the end of the session.

* Monsoon rains were 31 percent below average until July 2, which could impact sowing of other summer-sown pulses such as pigeon peas or tur, black matpe or urad and green gram or moong.

* Chana production in the current crop year, ending in June, is estimated at 7.4 million tonnes, lower than 8.22 million tonnes in the previous year, farm ministry data showed. (Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Anand Basu)