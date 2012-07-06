MUMBAI, July 6 Indian chana futures edged down in afternoon trade on Friday on some profit-taking, but slack spot supplies amid strong demand from millers ahead of the festive season, kept the downside limited.

* At 0716 GMT, chana for August delivery on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) edged down 0.33 percent to 4,513 rupees per 100 kg.

* "Some profit-taking is coming, but the trend is sideways to firm because arrivals are quite low and demand is strong," said Sudha Acharya, analyst at Kotak Commodities.

* Demand for chana usually goes up during the rainy season on lower availability of fresh vegetables.

* Acharya expects chana prices to touch 4,800 rupees per 100 kg in the long term.

* Poor monsoon rainfall in June in the key growing areas could affect pulses output in 2012/13, India's Farm Minister Sharad Pawar told reporters on Friday.

* A weak monsoon rains could hit the sowing of summer-sown pulses such as pigeon peas or tur, black matpe or urad and green gram or moong. Chana is a winter crop whose sowing begins in October and extends to December.

* In Delhi spot market, chana rose 13 rupees to 4,513 rupees per 100 kg.

* India's monsoon rains were 49 percent below average in the week that ended on July 4,data from the weather office showed on Thursday.

* Chana production in the current crop year, ending in June, is estimated at 7.4 million tonnes, lower than 8.22 million tonnes in the previous year, farm ministry data showed. (Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Anand Basu)