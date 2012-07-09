MUMBAI, July 9 Indian chana futures climbed to a
fresh contract high on Monday, tracking bullish spot cues on
weak monsoon rains and strong demand ahead of the festive
season.
* At 0810 GMT, chana for August delivery on the
National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) rose 0.78
percent to 4,657 rupees per 100 kg after hitting a contract high
of 4,677 rupees.
* In the Delhi spot market, chana rose 109 rupees to 4,600
rupees per 100 kg.
* Demand for chana usually goes up during the rainy season
on lower availability of fresh vegetables and the upcoming
festive season.
* "Demand for chana is expected to increase further ahead of
festivals. Thin supplies and low stocks are also supporting the
upside," said Chowda Reddy, senior analyst at JRG Wealth
Management.
* Poor monsoon rainfall in June in key growing areas could
affect pulses output in 2012/13, India's Farm Minister Sharad
Pawar told reporters on July 6.
* Weak monsoon rains could hit the sowing of summer-sown
pulses such as pigeon peas or tur, black matpe or urad and green
gram or moong. Chana is a winter crop whose sowing begins in
October and extends to December.
* India's monsoon rains were 49 percent below average in the
week that ended on July 4, data from the weather office showed
on Thursday.
(Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)