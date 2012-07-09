MUMBAI, July 9 Indian chana futures climbed to a fresh contract high on Monday, tracking bullish spot cues on weak monsoon rains and strong demand ahead of the festive season.

* At 0810 GMT, chana for August delivery on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) rose 0.78 percent to 4,657 rupees per 100 kg after hitting a contract high of 4,677 rupees.

* In the Delhi spot market, chana rose 109 rupees to 4,600 rupees per 100 kg.

* Demand for chana usually goes up during the rainy season on lower availability of fresh vegetables and the upcoming festive season.

* "Demand for chana is expected to increase further ahead of festivals. Thin supplies and low stocks are also supporting the upside," said Chowda Reddy, senior analyst at JRG Wealth Management.

* Poor monsoon rainfall in June in key growing areas could affect pulses output in 2012/13, India's Farm Minister Sharad Pawar told reporters on July 6.

* Weak monsoon rains could hit the sowing of summer-sown pulses such as pigeon peas or tur, black matpe or urad and green gram or moong. Chana is a winter crop whose sowing begins in October and extends to December.

* India's monsoon rains were 49 percent below average in the week that ended on July 4, data from the weather office showed on Thursday. (Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)