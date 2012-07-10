MUMBAI, July 10 Indian chana futures edged up in
afternoon trade on Tuesday, supported by a weak monsoon that
could hurt sowing of summer-sown pulses and local demand ahead
of the festive season, though some profit-taking restricted the
upside.
* At 0851 GMT, chana for August delivery on the
National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) edged up
0.17 percent to 4,623 rupees per 100 kg. It has risen more than
7 percent since the start of June.
* "Prices are not sustaining at higher levels as traders are
booking profits at every rise," said Faiyaz Hudani, senior
analyst at Kotak Commodities.
* However, analysts expect a firm trend in the short term on
poor rains and festive demand.
* Faiyaz expects the August contract to recover to 4,680
rupees by the end of the session on Tuesday.
* In the Delhi spot market, chana fell 22 rupees to 4,589
rupees per 100 kg. Spot prices have risen 100 rupees since the
start of the month.
* Poor monsoon rainfall in June in key growing areas could
affect pulses output in 2012/13, India's Farm Minister Sharad
Pawar told reporters on July 6.
* Weak monsoon rains could hit the sowing of summer-sown
pulses such as pigeon peas or tur, black matpe or urad and green
gram or moong. Chana is a winter crop whose sowing begins in
October and extends to December.
* India's monsoon rains were 49 percent below average in the
week that ended on July 4, data from the weather office showed
on Thursday.
(Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Jijo Jacob)