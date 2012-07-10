MUMBAI, July 10 Indian chana futures edged up in afternoon trade on Tuesday, supported by a weak monsoon that could hurt sowing of summer-sown pulses and local demand ahead of the festive season, though some profit-taking restricted the upside.

* At 0851 GMT, chana for August delivery on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) edged up 0.17 percent to 4,623 rupees per 100 kg. It has risen more than 7 percent since the start of June.

* "Prices are not sustaining at higher levels as traders are booking profits at every rise," said Faiyaz Hudani, senior analyst at Kotak Commodities.

* However, analysts expect a firm trend in the short term on poor rains and festive demand.

* Faiyaz expects the August contract to recover to 4,680 rupees by the end of the session on Tuesday.

* In the Delhi spot market, chana fell 22 rupees to 4,589 rupees per 100 kg. Spot prices have risen 100 rupees since the start of the month.

* Poor monsoon rainfall in June in key growing areas could affect pulses output in 2012/13, India's Farm Minister Sharad Pawar told reporters on July 6.

* Weak monsoon rains could hit the sowing of summer-sown pulses such as pigeon peas or tur, black matpe or urad and green gram or moong. Chana is a winter crop whose sowing begins in October and extends to December.

* India's monsoon rains were 49 percent below average in the week that ended on July 4, data from the weather office showed on Thursday. (Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Jijo Jacob)