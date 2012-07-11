MUMBAI, July 11 Indian chana futures fell in afternoon trade on Wednesday as improvement in the monsoon rains that could aid sowing of summer-sown pulses, triggered selling that offset local demand ahead of the festive season.

* India's monsoon rains have improved and are likely to cover the entire country on Wednesday, the weather office chief said on Wednesday.

* At 0925 GMT, chana for August delivery on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) was down 0.49 percent at 4,645 rupees per 100 kg.

* "An improvement in the rainfall and expectations of good rains in July are weighing on sentiment but the overall trend is up because of low supplies," said Vedika Narvekar, analyst at Angel Commodities.

* India's annual monsoon rainfall has improved in the past 10 days, speeding up sowing of key summer-sown crops like rice and cotton, farm minister Sharad Pawar said on Wednesday.

* In the Delhi spot market, chana rose 33 rupees to 4,616 rupees per 100 kg.

* Weak monsoon rains could hit the sowing of summer-sown pulses such as pigeon peas or tur, black matpe or urad and green gram or moong. Chana is a winter crop whose sowing begins in October and extends to December. (Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma)