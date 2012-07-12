MUMBAI, July 12 Indian chana futures rose on
Thursday on slack spot supplies, inadequate stocks and on hopes
local demand would improve ahead of the festive season.
* At 0911 GMT, chana for August delivery on the
National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) was up 0.56
percent at 4,658 rupees per 100 kg.
* "Fresh buying is seen in chana futures due to weak
supplies. Demand for pulses remains good during the monsoon,"
said Chowda Reddy, a senior analyst at JRG Wealth Management.
* Demand for chana usually rises during the rainy season
due to lower availability of fresh vegetables and the upcoming
festive season that begins next month.
* In the Delhi spot market, chana fell 19 rupees to 4,600
rupees per 100 kg. Spot prices have risen more than 8 percent
since the start of June.
* Reddy expects chana spot prices to recover by the end of
the session on strong demand.
* Chana is a winter crop sown from October to December.
* A pick-up in the monsoon could aid sowing of summer-sown
pulses. India's monsoon rains have improved and are likely to
cover the entire country on Wednesday.
* India's annual monsoon rainfall has improved in the past
10 days, speeding up sowing of key summer-sown crops like rice
and cotton, the farm minister said on Wednesday.
(Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Sunil Nair)