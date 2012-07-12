MUMBAI, July 12 Indian chana futures rose on Thursday on slack spot supplies, inadequate stocks and on hopes local demand would improve ahead of the festive season.

* At 0911 GMT, chana for August delivery on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) was up 0.56 percent at 4,658 rupees per 100 kg.

* "Fresh buying is seen in chana futures due to weak supplies. Demand for pulses remains good during the monsoon," said Chowda Reddy, a senior analyst at JRG Wealth Management.

* Demand for chana usually rises during the rainy season due to lower availability of fresh vegetables and the upcoming festive season that begins next month.

* In the Delhi spot market, chana fell 19 rupees to 4,600 rupees per 100 kg. Spot prices have risen more than 8 percent since the start of June.

* Reddy expects chana spot prices to recover by the end of the session on strong demand.

* Chana is a winter crop sown from October to December.

* A pick-up in the monsoon could aid sowing of summer-sown pulses. India's monsoon rains have improved and are likely to cover the entire country on Wednesday.

* India's annual monsoon rainfall has improved in the past 10 days, speeding up sowing of key summer-sown crops like rice and cotton, the farm minister said on Wednesday. (Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Sunil Nair)