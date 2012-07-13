MUMBAI, July 13 Indian chana futures scaled a new peak on Friday on lower supplies in the domestic market and inadequate stocks amid a pick-up in local demand ahead of the festive season.

* At 0922 GMT, chana for August delivery on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) was trading 0.71 percent up at 4,682 rupees per 100 kg, after touching a contract high of 4,718 earlier in the session.

* "In the medium term to long term, the trend remains positive as supplies may not be sufficient to meet the rising demand," Angel Commodities said in a research note on Friday.

* Demand for chana usually rises during the rainy season due to lower availability of fresh vegetables and the upcoming festive season that begins next month.

* In the Delhi spot market, chana rose 32 rupees to 4,632 rupees per 100 kg.

* Chana is a winter crop sown from October to December.

* A pick-up in the monsoon could aid sowing of summer-sown pulses. India's monsoon rains were above average in the past week for the first time in the current season, the weather office said on Thursday.

* India's annual monsoon rainfall has improved in the past 10 days, speeding up sowing of key summer-sown crops like rice and cotton, the farm minister said on Wednesday. (Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Sunil Nair)