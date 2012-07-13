MUMBAI, July 13 Indian chana futures scaled a
new peak on Friday on lower supplies in the domestic market and
inadequate stocks amid a pick-up in local demand ahead of the
festive season.
* At 0922 GMT, chana for August delivery on the
National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) was trading
0.71 percent up at 4,682 rupees per 100 kg, after touching a
contract high of 4,718 earlier in the session.
* "In the medium term to long term, the trend remains
positive as supplies may not be sufficient to meet the rising
demand," Angel Commodities said in a research note on Friday.
* Demand for chana usually rises during the rainy season due
to lower availability of fresh vegetables and the upcoming
festive season that begins next month.
* In the Delhi spot market, chana rose 32 rupees to 4,632
rupees per 100 kg.
* Chana is a winter crop sown from October to December.
* A pick-up in the monsoon could aid sowing of summer-sown
pulses. India's monsoon rains were above average in the past
week for the first time in the current season, the weather
office said on Thursday.
* India's annual monsoon rainfall has improved in the past 10
days, speeding up sowing of key summer-sown crops like rice and
cotton, the farm minister said on Wednesday.
(Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Sunil Nair)