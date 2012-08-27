MUMBAI Aug 27 India's chick peas, or chana, futures dropped on Monday as improved rains raised hopes of a better sowing season in October while a drop in the spot demand also weighed on sentiment.

* Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Gujarat have been receiving good rains while parts of Maharashtra and Karnataka are likely to get rains in the next 2-3 days, the weather office said in a statement on their website.

* India's monsoon rains were 2 percent below average in the week to Aug. 22, the weather office said on Thursday.

* At 0814 GMT, the most-active chana for September delivery on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange was down 0.72 percent at 4,712 rupees per 100 kg.

* "These rains would be helpful for chana sowing in the rabi season. Most of the leading chana cultivating states are receiving good rains," said Chowda Reddy, a senior analyst at JRG Wealth Management.

* The cultivation of chana, a rabi crop for which sowing starts in October, depends on soil moisture.

* In the Delhi spot market, chana fell 20 rupees to 4,835 rupees per 100 kg.

* Farmers have completed sowing of kharif pulses on 8.83 million hectares by Aug. 23, down from 9.98 million hectares a year earlier. (Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Anand Basu)