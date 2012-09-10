MUMBAI, Sept 10 India's chick peas, or chana, futures fell on Monday due to a decline in the domestic demand at higher prices and increased supplies, while a pickup in rainfall across leading pulses-growing states also weighed on sentiment.

* Improved rains have boosted hopes of better chick peas sowing.

* Three-quarters of the way into the season the rains are still 10 percent short of normal, but the drought's severity has declined as rainfall picked up during the last fortnight in west and south India, where output of cereals and pulses had been threatened.

* At 0703 GMT, the most-active chana contract for October delivery on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange was down 2.46 percent at 4,725 rupees per 100 kg.

* "Selling pressure is seen because demand is flat to weak but supplies are higher," said Ankita Parekh, a research analyst at Nirmal Bang.

* In the Delhi spot market, chana fell 38 rupees to 4,800 rupees per 100 kg.

* Traders expect the area under chana cultivation to increase due to better prices. Chana is a rabi crop for which sowing starts in October.

* Parekh, however, expects some value buying to support prices at around 4,700 rupees due to the festival season.

* Farmers completed sowing of kharif pulses on 9.82 million hectares by Sep. 6, down from 10.44 million hectares a year earlier. (Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)