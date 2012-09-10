MUMBAI, Sept 10 India's chick peas, or chana,
futures fell on Monday due to a decline in the domestic demand
at higher prices and increased supplies, while a pickup in
rainfall across leading pulses-growing states also weighed on
sentiment.
* Improved rains have boosted hopes of better chick peas
sowing.
* Three-quarters of the way into the season the rains are
still 10 percent short of normal, but the drought's severity
has declined as rainfall picked up during the last fortnight in
west and south India, where output of cereals and pulses had
been threatened.
* At 0703 GMT, the most-active chana contract for October
delivery on the National Commodity and Derivatives
Exchange was down 2.46 percent at 4,725 rupees per 100 kg.
* "Selling pressure is seen because demand is flat to weak
but supplies are higher," said Ankita Parekh, a research analyst
at Nirmal Bang.
* In the Delhi spot market, chana fell 38 rupees to 4,800
rupees per 100 kg.
* Traders expect the area under chana cultivation to
increase due to better prices. Chana is a rabi crop for which
sowing starts in October.
* Parekh, however, expects some value buying to support
prices at around 4,700 rupees due to the festival season.
* Farmers completed sowing of kharif pulses on 9.82 million
hectares by Sep. 6, down from 10.44 million hectares a year
earlier.
(Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)