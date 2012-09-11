MUMBAI, Sept 11 India's chick peas, or chana, futures fell on Tuesday on hopes of higher sowing this season due to a pick-up in rainfall across leading pulses-growing regions and a drop in domestic demand.

* Chana is a rabi crop sown in October and depends on the monsoon for soil moisture.

* Three-quarters of the way into the season the rains are still 10 percent short of normal, but the drought's severity has declined as rainfall picked up during the last fortnight in west and south India, where output of cereals and pulses had been threatened.

* At 0852 GMT, the most-active chana contract for October delivery on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange was down 3.27 percent at 4,557 rupees per 100 kg.

* "Long liquidation is seen in chana futures because of recent rainfall that has eased concerns over pulses output. Chana sowing is expected to be very good this season," said Tejas Seth, associate vice-president at SMC Global, a brokerage firm in Delhi.

* In the Delhi spot market, chana fell 99 rupees to 4,642 rupees per 100 kg.

* Seth expects chana October contract to fall to around 4,450 rupees in short term.

* Traders expect area under chana cultivation to increase due to better prices.

* Farmers completed sowing of kharif pulses on 9.82 million hectares by Sept. 6, down from 10.44 million hectares a year ago. (Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Sunil Nair)