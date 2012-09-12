MUMBAI, Sept 12 India's chick peas, or chana, futures rose on Wednesday on value buying, after falling 4 percent in the previous session, while a steady spot demand supported the rally.

* However, a revival in monsoon rains that raised hopes of higher sowing is seen restricting the upside. Chana is a rabi crop sown in October and depends on the monsoon for soil moisture.

* Three-quarters of the way into the season the rains are still 10 percent short of normal, but the drought's severity has declined as rainfall picked up during the last fortnight in west and south India, where output of cereals and pulses had been threatened.

* At 0840 GMT, the most-active chana contract for October delivery on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange was up 0.86 percent at 4,562 rupees per 100 kg.

* "In spot, activities are thin because of moderate demand from millers at these prices. Demand would gradually pick up by the start of next week ahead of festivals," said Nitin Taori, a trader from Khamgaon in Maharashtra.

* In the Delhi spot market, chana inched down 2 rupees to 4,623 rupees per 100 kg.

* Traders expect the area under chana cultivation to increase due to better prices.

* Farmers completed sowing of kharif pulses on 9.82 million hectares by Sept. 6, down from 10.44 million hectares a year earlier. (Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)