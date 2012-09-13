MUMBAI, Sept 13 India's chick peas, or chana, futures fell on Thursday as a revival in rains raised prospects of higher sowing in the crop season from October, offsetting spot demand ahead of festivals.

* Chana is a rabi crop sown in October and depends on the monsoon for soil moisture.

* India's drought has abated with a late revival in monsoon rains narrowing the shortfall from averages to just 8 percent in the season so far, farm minister Sharad Pawar said on Wednesday.

* At 0907 GMT, the most-active chana contract for October delivery on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange was down 2.23 percent at 4,480 rupees per 100 kg.

* "Rains have been good the past 2-3 weeks. Farmers are expected to increase the area under chana cultivation because prices are attractive and soil moisture is also appropriate," said Ankita Parekh, an analyst at Nirmal Bang.

* Parekh recommended buying at around 4,400 rupees as the long-term trend is seen bullish on thin supplies in the festival season.

* In the Delhi spot market, chana rose 15 rupees to 4,669 rupees per 100 kg.

* Farmers completed sowing of kharif pulses on 9.82 million hectares by Sept. 6, down from 10.44 million hectares a year earlier. (Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)