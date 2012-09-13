MUMBAI, Sept 13 India's chick peas, or chana,
futures fell on Thursday as a revival in rains raised prospects
of higher sowing in the crop season from October, offsetting
spot demand ahead of festivals.
* Chana is a rabi crop sown in October and depends on the
monsoon for soil moisture.
* India's drought has abated with a late revival in monsoon
rains narrowing the shortfall from averages to just 8 percent in
the season so far, farm minister Sharad Pawar said on Wednesday.
* At 0907 GMT, the most-active chana contract for October
delivery on the National Commodity and Derivatives
Exchange was down 2.23 percent at 4,480 rupees per 100 kg.
* "Rains have been good the past 2-3 weeks. Farmers are
expected to increase the area under chana cultivation because
prices are attractive and soil moisture is also appropriate,"
said Ankita Parekh, an analyst at Nirmal Bang.
* Parekh recommended buying at around 4,400 rupees as the
long-term trend is seen bullish on thin supplies in the festival
season.
* In the Delhi spot market, chana rose 15 rupees to 4,669
rupees per 100 kg.
* Farmers completed sowing of kharif pulses on 9.82 million
hectares by Sept. 6, down from 10.44 million hectares a year
earlier.
(Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)