MEDIA-India said to seek job pledge from Apple in lieu of tax breaks - Bloomberg
-- Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy
MUMBAI, Sept 14 Indian chick peas, or chana, futures, which hit a two-month low in the previous session, rose on Friday on expectations of a rise in demand in the approaching festival season.
* Chana futures fell over 12 percent since Aug 17. as revival of the monsoon after mid-August boosted prospects of production of summer-sown pulses, weighing on prices of all pulses including chana.
* Chana, a winter-sown crop, is planted in October-November and harvested in the February-March period. Heavy rains in September increased the moisture level in the soil and raised hopes of higher sowing of chana in the approaching winter sowing season.
*"After a sharp fall in chana prices, traders are expecting a surge in demand during the two-month-long festival season in October and November," said Ajitesh Mullick, head of farm research at Religare Commodities.
* Indians celebrate the Ganesh festival this month, which will be followed by Dussehra in October and Diwali in November. Chana consumption rises during the festival period.
* At 0931 GMT, the key chana for October delivery on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) was up 1.25 percent at 4,454 rupees per 100 kg.
* In the Delhi spot market, chana fell 12 rupees to 4,500 rupees per 100 kg
(Reporting by Deepak Sharma; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)
BANGALORE, June 05The following are the daily Cotton prices supplied by Indian based East India Cotton Association. The prices are in Indian Rupees per Candy (355.62 Kgs). PRODUCTS CURRENT RAW COTTON(STAPLE)---------------------- ICS-101(B22mm) 34900 ICS-201(B22mm) 35800 ICS-102(B22mm) 29200 ICS-103(23mm) 33600 ICS-104(24mm) 37500 ICS-202(26mm) 43600 ICS-105(26mm) 33500 ICS-105CS(26mm) 36100 ICS-105(27mm)