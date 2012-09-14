MUMBAI, Sept 14 Indian chick peas, or chana, futures, which hit a two-month low in the previous session, rose on Friday on expectations of a rise in demand in the approaching festival season.

* Chana futures fell over 12 percent since Aug 17. as revival of the monsoon after mid-August boosted prospects of production of summer-sown pulses, weighing on prices of all pulses including chana.

* Chana, a winter-sown crop, is planted in October-November and harvested in the February-March period. Heavy rains in September increased the moisture level in the soil and raised hopes of higher sowing of chana in the approaching winter sowing season.

*"After a sharp fall in chana prices, traders are expecting a surge in demand during the two-month-long festival season in October and November," said Ajitesh Mullick, head of farm research at Religare Commodities.

* Indians celebrate the Ganesh festival this month, which will be followed by Dussehra in October and Diwali in November. Chana consumption rises during the festival period.

* At 0931 GMT, the key chana for October delivery on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) was up 1.25 percent at 4,454 rupees per 100 kg.

* In the Delhi spot market, chana fell 12 rupees to 4,500 rupees per 100 kg

