MUMBAI, Sept 17 Indian chana futures recovered
after falling in early trade on Monday, bolstered by
expectations of an improvement in consumer demand during the
approaching festival season.
* Traders see a good opportunity to buy ahead of the
festival season following a sharp fall in prices over the past
3-4 weeks due to improving rains, said Badruddin Khan, associate
vice-president of research at Indiabulls Commodities.
* Majority of Indians celebrate the Ganesh festival this
month, Dussehra in October and Diwali in November. Consumption
of all pulses rises during the festival period.
* India's monsoon rains were 21 percent above average in the
week to Sept. 12, the third straight week of heavier-than-normal
rains, allaying fears of a sharp fall in pulses output in the
current year.
* At 0927 GMT, the key October delivery contract on
the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) was up
0.82 percent at 4,530 rupees per 100 kg.
* In the Delhi spot market, chana rose 37 rupees to 4,600
per 100 kg.
