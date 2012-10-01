MUMBAI Oct 1 Indian chana futures fell to a fresh contract low on Monday due to expectations of increased sowing of the crop and weak spot demand from millers and retailers.

* At 0914 GMT, the key October chana contract on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange was down 0.80 percent at 4,320 rupees per 100 kg, after hitting a contract low of 4,230 rupees.

* "Sowing is expected to rise this season due to a revival in the rains. Soil moisture has increased and this is going to support chana sowing," said Chowda Reddy, a senior analyst at JRG Wealth Management.

* Chana is a rabi crop sown in October and depends on the monsoon for soil moisture.

* In the Delhi spot market, chana dropped 90 rupees to 4,310 rupees per 100 kg.

* As per the first advance estimates, kharif pulses output is estimated at 5.26 million tonnes compared with 6.16 million tonnes last year. (Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)