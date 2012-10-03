MUMBAI Oct 3 Indian chana futures snapped a three-day losing streak on Wednesday as traders chose to buy at lower levels, supported by thin supplies in the festive season.

* However, expectation of increased sowing of the crop is expected to weigh on sentiment at higher prices.

* At 0924 GMT, the key November chana contract on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange was up 2.84 percent at 4,278 rupees per 100 kg.

* The November contract has fallen 12 percent since the start of September.

* "Lower level buying is seen in chana futures after recent drop in the prices. The November contract could touch 4,330 rupees by the end of the day," said Vedika Narvekar, an analyst at Angel Commodities.

* Chana is a rabi crop sown in October and depends on the monsoon for soil moisture.

* In the Delhi spot market, chana rose 63 rupees to 4,366 rupees per 100 kg.

* As per the first advance estimates, kharif pulses output is estimated at 5.26 million tonnes compared with 6.16 million tonnes last year. (Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Anand Basu)