MUMBAI Oct 5 India's chick peas, or chana, futures fell on Friday, snapping a two-day rising streak, on profit-booking while prospects of higher crop sowing due to revived monsoon rains also weighed on sentiment.

* At 1031 GMT, the key November chana contract on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange was down 0.39 percent at 4,329 rupees per 100 kg.

* The November contract has risen 4 percent in the last two sessions.

* "Condition is favourable and farmers are likely to expand the area under chana cultivation this season," said Nitin Taori, a trader from Khamgaon, in Maharashtra.

* In the Delhi spot market, chana fell 14 rupees to 4,436 rupees per 100 kg.

* Chana is a rabi crop sown in October and depends on the monsoon for soil moisture.

* First advance estimates show kharif pulses output at 5.26 million tonnes compared with 6.16 million tonnes last year. (Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Anand Basu)