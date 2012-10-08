MUMBAI Oct 8 India's chick peas, or chana,
futures rose on Monday on hopes of a pick-up in local buying
from millers and retailers in the festive season amid thin spot
supplies.
* At 0711 GMT, the key November chana contract on
the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange was up 1.65
percent at 4,387 rupees per 100 kg.
* "It is rising on festive buying. Demand in chana is
expected to stay firm in the coming days," said Chowda Reddy, a
senior analyst at JRG Wealth Management.
* The November contract may touch 4,440-4,450 rupees by the
end of the session, Reddy said.
* In the Delhi spot market, chana was unchanged at 4,400
rupees per 100 kg.
* However, prospects of higher crop sowing due to revived
monsoon rains are seen weighing on the sentiment.
* Chana is a rabi crop sown in October and depends on the
monsoon for soil moisture.
* First advance estimates show kharif pulses output at 5.26
million tonnes compared with 6.16 million tonnes last year.
(Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Anand Basu)