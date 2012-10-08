MUMBAI Oct 8 India's chick peas, or chana, futures rose on Monday on hopes of a pick-up in local buying from millers and retailers in the festive season amid thin spot supplies.

* At 0711 GMT, the key November chana contract on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange was up 1.65 percent at 4,387 rupees per 100 kg.

* "It is rising on festive buying. Demand in chana is expected to stay firm in the coming days," said Chowda Reddy, a senior analyst at JRG Wealth Management.

* The November contract may touch 4,440-4,450 rupees by the end of the session, Reddy said.

* In the Delhi spot market, chana was unchanged at 4,400 rupees per 100 kg.

* However, prospects of higher crop sowing due to revived monsoon rains are seen weighing on the sentiment.

* Chana is a rabi crop sown in October and depends on the monsoon for soil moisture.

* First advance estimates show kharif pulses output at 5.26 million tonnes compared with 6.16 million tonnes last year. (Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Anand Basu)