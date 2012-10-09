MUMBAI Oct 9 India's chick peas, or chana, futures rose more than half-a-percent on Tuesday, helped by demand from millers and retailers ahead of festivals amid restricted supplies in the lean season.

* Traders expect buying to pick up further ahead of festivals like Dussehra (Oct. 24) and Diwali (Nov. 13).

* "Buying is strong in the domestic market from millers due to festivals and from farmers for sowing," said Anand Sarwade, a trader from Gadag in Karnataka.

* At 0655 GMT, the key November chana contract on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange was up 0.7 percent at 4,414 rupees per 100 kg.

* In the Delhi spot market, chana rose 31 rupees to 4,481 rupees per 100 kg.

* Revived monsoon rains have, however, raised prospects of higher crop sowing and could limit the upside, traders and analysts said.

* "It's been raining for the last 2-3 days in parts of Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka. These rains are going to help chana sowing by increasing the soil moisture," said Sarwade.

* Chana is a rabi crop sown in October and depends on the monsoon for soil moisture.

* First advance estimates show output of kharif pulses at 5.26 million tonnes compared with 6.16 million tonnes a year earlier. (Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)