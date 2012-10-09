MUMBAI Oct 9 India's chick peas, or chana,
futures rose more than half-a-percent on Tuesday, helped by
demand from millers and retailers ahead of festivals amid
restricted supplies in the lean season.
* Traders expect buying to pick up further ahead of
festivals like Dussehra (Oct. 24) and Diwali (Nov. 13).
* "Buying is strong in the domestic market from millers due
to festivals and from farmers for sowing," said Anand Sarwade, a
trader from Gadag in Karnataka.
* At 0655 GMT, the key November chana contract on
the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange was up 0.7
percent at 4,414 rupees per 100 kg.
* In the Delhi spot market, chana rose 31 rupees to 4,481
rupees per 100 kg.
* Revived monsoon rains have, however, raised prospects of
higher crop sowing and could limit the upside, traders and
analysts said.
* "It's been raining for the last 2-3 days in parts of
Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka. These rains are going to help
chana sowing by increasing the soil moisture," said Sarwade.
* Chana is a rabi crop sown in October and depends on the
monsoon for soil moisture.
* First advance estimates show output of kharif pulses at
5.26 million tonnes compared with 6.16 million tonnes a year
earlier.
(Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)