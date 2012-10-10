MUMBAI Oct 10 Indian chick peas, or chana, futures rose on Wednesday due to improved demand in the domestic market ahead of festivals and thin supplies.

* Traders expect buying to pick up further because of festivals like Dussehra, which falls on Oct. 24, and Diwali, which is celebrated on Nov. 13.

* "Availability of chana is less in the spot market and this is supporting the upside. Local demand is going to stay firm in the near term," said Faiyaz Hudani, a senior analyst at Kotak Commodities.

* At 0810 GMT, the key November chana contract on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange was up 1.02 percent at 4,443 rupees per 100 kg.

* In the Delhi spot market, chana rose 12 rupees to 4,484 rupees per 100 kg.

* Revived monsoon rains have raised prospects of higher crop sowing and could limit the upside, traders and analysts said.

* Chana is a rabi crop sown in October and depends on the monsoon for soil moisture.

* First advance estimates show output of kharif pulses at 5.26 million tonnes compared with 6.16 million tonnes a year earlier. (Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)