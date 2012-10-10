MUMBAI Oct 10 Indian chick peas, or chana,
futures rose on Wednesday due to improved demand in the domestic
market ahead of festivals and thin supplies.
* Traders expect buying to pick up further because of
festivals like Dussehra, which falls on Oct. 24, and Diwali,
which is celebrated on Nov. 13.
* "Availability of chana is less in the spot market and this
is supporting the upside. Local demand is going to stay firm in
the near term," said Faiyaz Hudani, a senior analyst at Kotak
Commodities.
* At 0810 GMT, the key November chana contract on
the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange was up 1.02
percent at 4,443 rupees per 100 kg.
* In the Delhi spot market, chana rose 12 rupees to 4,484
rupees per 100 kg.
* Revived monsoon rains have raised prospects of higher crop
sowing and could limit the upside, traders and analysts said.
* Chana is a rabi crop sown in October and depends on the
monsoon for soil moisture.
* First advance estimates show output of kharif pulses at
5.26 million tonnes compared with 6.16 million tonnes a year
earlier.
(Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)